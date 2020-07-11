No high-fives? No spitting? MLBers adjust in COVID world

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The first thing you want to do when you see the guys come in after not seeing them for a while, you want to give them a big hug, a fist bump, high-five,” Martinez said. “Had to stop myself today from almost spitting in my mask because I drank some water. You’re just used to it.”

Things sure will change when it's time to play ball. And it won't just be the empty stands or 60-game schedule.

“You’ve got to change your ways a little bit and try to establish new routines,” Chicago Cubs slugger Kris Bryant said. “But we shouldn’t be complaining about that because we all want this thing to work.”

Players are adjusting to a new normal after nearly four months away following the shutdown of training camps due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are being asked to set aside behaviors stitched into the game's fabric under rules designed to limit spread of the novel coronavirus.

No easy task for such creatures of habit.

“I think the big thing is the difference between superstitions and habits,” said mentals skills coach Graham Betchart, who has worked with top athletes across the sports landscape. “If you’re superstitious, you’re probably going to be in big trouble right now. … Superstitions are out the door because none of this stuff will be there. For a lot of people, it’s really a willingness to be uncomfortable, the right to evolve a few of your habits.”

He said players with a “willingness to be vulnerable” and adjust will have a simpler time. But under the new rules, scenarios that once seemed unthinkable are plausible.

Imagine this:

Someone hits a game-ending home run and no one mobs him as that he crosses the plate. A manager is out to argue a call and gets tossed for coming too close to the umpire.

Under the new rules detailed in a 113-page manual, possibly. And that isn’t the only change.

With spitting prohibited, forget about sunflower seeds in the dugout. Tobacco, too.

Don’t expect players and coaches to sit too close together. And inactive players might end up in the stands, at the very least six feet apart.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “in general, the more closely a person interacts with others and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread.”

So the way in which everyone communicates figures to alter. Imagine mound visits far away, with no fan noise to drown out the discussion.

“You can’t stand four feet apart and talk in a normal voice because somebody is going to hear you,” Chicago White Sox catcher James McCann said.

More unwanted effects: Players should skip tossing the ball around the infield after outs, as teams have done forever.

If a player desires to lick his fingers to obtain a better grip on the ball, well, that’s contrary to the rules, too. But a pitcher can, instead, keep a wet rag in his right back pocket.

“I’m not going to lie,” Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Derek Holland said. “I really don’t want to have a wet rag in my back pocket, because – this is weird – but I’m likely to get a butt rash, if you were to think about it.”

He’s unsure players and even umpires should be able to follow the newest rules. But he does know this: “I’m sure I’m going to get yelled at. I can guarantee that.”

Mental skills personnel could end up working extra hours. Anxieties about the virus plus the emotions of a shortened season figure to produce a charged environment. Players most likely will hug or pat each other on the back at some time, with so much riding on each game.

“There’s going to be slip-ups,” Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo said. “There’s going to be emotions that come with this game.”

At a time when players and team personnel are testing positive, likely to bars and parties are out, too. Then again, MLB isn’t isolating in a bubble the way the NBA, NHL and Major League Soccer are. The Cleveland Indians asked outfielder Franmil Reyes to keep away from the team for a couple days after he seen on social media marketing at a weekend holiday party with no mask.

NYU Langone sports psychologist Bonnie Marks said players will have to find alternatives to habits now prohibited and suggested breathing exercises to help ease tension rather than chewing and spitting. Teams will also have to enforce the guidelines without browbeating players.

But Marks, who worked with Olympic athletes, also sees the potential to strengthen bonds, whether players share their experiences with one another or simply find new methods to support each other. It's essential they discuss their feelings, what they went through if they contracted the virus or somebody close to them did.

“Before COVID, the word empathy wasn’t used that much,” Marks said. “But now, empathy is used a lot. You hear the word empathy more than you did before.”

They still must have fun, too. And which may take some creativity.

Instead of high-fives, players could give each other air-fives — without contact. Maybe make a lighthearted video explaining the new rules. Or develop new and fun methods to communicate through signals.

“I encourage people to laugh,” Marks said.