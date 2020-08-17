No good options for Putin as protests rage in Belarus

Tens of thousands objecting versus an aging president; employees at state-run factories cheering for the opposition; law enforcement officer and soldiers tossing away their uniforms: Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko was enduring Vladimir Putin’s worst headache when he called his Russian equivalent for crisis talks this weekend.

That the 2 long time strongman leaders of neighbouring states would talk about the mass protests versus Mr Lukashenko’s 26-year guideline was foreseeable. What Mr Putin may do about it is not.

Russia has actually long thought about post-Soviet Belarus a customer state in between it and the EU, and Minsk relies greatly on financial assistance and aids fromMoscow Mr Putin has in current years looked for to push ahead with a years old strategy to much deeper incorporate the 2 nations.

But the protests have actually thrust the Kremlin into a position where it has couple of good options, from propping up a discredited program to acquiescing the type of mass protests that Mr Putin has actually long looked for to reduce in the house.

Mr Lukashenko’s summary of their discussions was direct. Mr Putin, he stated, had actually guaranteed, under the regards to the combination arrangement in between the 2 nations, to supply “at our request, comprehensive [military] assistance to ensure the security of Belarus” if threatened by …