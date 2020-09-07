No gloves, no masks: Venezuela’s exposed health workers

José Manuel Olivares begins his press conference with a roll call, reading the names of the Venezuelan health workers who have died from coronavirus. It takes him a while. There are 115 people on his fast-expanding list.

The dead include nurses from the western state of Zulia and from Delta Amacuro at the mouth of the River Orinoco; doctors from the coastal state of Vargas and from Apure, in the southern jungle; biomedics, radiologists and pulmonologists; a gastroenterologist from the eastern state of Monagas, drafted in to help his colleagues.

“These are doctors who will never again make a diagnosis, nurses who will never again administer medicine,” says Mr Olivares, a doctor and member of congress who is in Bogotá having fled Venezuela in 2018. “They are Venezuelans who are no longer with us and [President] Nicolás Maduro is to blame for that, having destroyed the health system.”

Protective gloves dry in the sun at the Ana Francisca Perez de Leon II hospital in Caracas, Venezuela. Many hospitals have no masks, gloves, clean water, bleach, disinfectant or even soap.

The…