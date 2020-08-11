NO FUN JO DECAF: 2 lb, Organic Decaf Ground Coffee, Swiss Water Process, Fair Trade Certified, Medium Dark Roast, 100% Arabica Coffee, USDA Certified Organic, NON-GMO, Chemical & Gluten Free



NO FUN JO DECAF: 2 lb Organic Decaf Ground Coffee



NO FUN JO DECAF: 2 lb, Organic Decaf Ground Coffee, Swiss Water Process, Fair Trade Certified, Medium Dark Roast, 100% Arabica Coffee, USDA Certified Organic, NON-GMO

PROFESSIONAL CUPPING NOTES: SWEET BLUEBERRY | MILK CHOCOLATE | COMPLEX | FULL BODY | NO FLAVORING ADDED

Descriptive flavor terms are naturally occurring undertones in the coffee and no flavors are added.

SWISS WATER PROCESS DECAF

Swiss Water Process uses the elements of water, temperature and time to create some of the most intriguing decaf coffee. Swiss Water Process removes caffeine in a gentle, 100% chemical free process until the coffee is 99.9% caffeine free.

Swiss Water Process starts with one philosophy: a passion for crafting amazing decaffeinated coffee. Because when you love coffee, what you take out is just as important as what you leave in.

FAIR TRADE CERTIFIED COFFEE

Fair Trade is a global movement made up of a diverse network of producers, companies, shoppers, advocates, and organizations putting people and planet first.

Fair Trade is a way to make a conscious choice for a better world. A choice for Fair Trade Certified goods is a choice to support responsible companies, empower farmers, workers, and protect the environment. In other words, it’s a world-changing way of doing business.

USDA CERTIFIED ORGANIC COFFEE

USDA Certified Organic coffee is grown on farms, according to strict standards set up by the United States Department of Agriculture, with no chemical contamination.

Organic growing methods also benefit the environment. All USDA Certified Organic farming and subsequent roasting operations are inspected annually for compliance.

We are an USDA Certified Organic roasting facility and are legally certified and inspected annually by MCIA.

ABOUT JO COFFEE



Jo Coffee is a subsidiary coffee business of Specialty Java Inc., (Founded 2002) and is a member of the Specialty Coffee Association of America, The Roaster’s Guild, Rainforest Alliance, Fair Trade USA and Slow Food USA. • Specialty Java Inc. produces several popular control brands (Jo Coffee, Kick Coffee, Specialty Java) and many successful private label coffee brands of gourmet specialty coffee, utilizing state-of-the-art private labeling systems in our artisan micro roastery. We offer a variety of custom roasting/packaging options. Our SingleCup Jo for K-Cup brewers were the first certified organic, no plastic cup single serve, produced in the Midwest.

Not all coffee is created equal. In today’s world, consumers not only vote with their wallet but also with their online reviews. We are first and foremost artisan craft coffee roasters. This is all we do. We are proud members of the professional Roaster’s Guild (2016 Roaster’s Challenge Winning Team!!!) and the Specialty Coffee Association. We purchase only from the top 2% of all Certified Organic Arabica raw coffee worldwide through direct sourcing and through the dedicated team of cupping experts. We strive for coffee perfection in every hand-crafted artisan roast.L

Look for our different packaging formats including ground, whole bean, single serve for Keurig brewers and convenient pre-measured ground coffee portion packs. Save money too on our 2 lb and case sizes.

Coffee is truly something that makes people happy and our sincere wish for you is to put a smile on your face. We hope our coffee fits your personal tastes and preferences.

WHY A CERTIFIED COFFEE BREWER?



If it’s time to replace your brewer, we recommend using a Specialty Coffee Association, Certified Home Brewer, to produce the best cup of coffee. All SCA Certified Brewers provide the proper water temperature, brewing time, and ability to brew within the SCA Golden Cup recommendations. See the complete list brewers at sca.coffee/certified-home-brewer/

Jo Coffee is proud to offer USDA Certified Organic, Fair Trade Certified, Swiss Water Process Certified and Kosher Certified Coffee. We recognize and give honor to the many small coffee growers around the planet.

At Jo Coffee, we purchase only from the top 2% of all Arabica raw coffee worldwide through direct sourcing and through a dedicated team of coffee cupping experts. We strive for coffee perfection in every hand-crafted artisan roast.

