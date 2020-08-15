‘No foreign party should impose dictations on Lebanon’ – Middle East Monitor

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stressed out on Friday that no foreign party should impose dictations on Lebanon.

This can be found in an interview that Zarif held at the Lebanese Foreign Ministry head office in Beirut with his equivalent in the Lebanese caretaker federal government, Charbel Wehbe.

“No foreign party should exploit the tragic situation and the necessary needs of Lebanon, and dictate its impositions with its interests and orientations,” asserted Zarif.

He included that his nation: “Believes that Lebanon with its government and nation is qualified to take the crucial decisions regarding its future, and the choices it wants to follow in the coming stage, including the issue of forming the new government.”

Zarif validated that his nation’s federal government and Iranian business: “Are ready to open up and cooperate with Lebanon in the fields of health, medicine, electricity, reconstruction, rehabilitation, and all vital fields during this stage.”

On 4 August, the Lebanese capital experienced a bloody disaster due to a big surge in the Port of Beirut, leading to numerous deaths and injuries and substantial product damage, approximated at $15 billion, according to initial main figures.

