No food shortage expected in Armenia, prime minister says – Armenian News

Armenia’s food market is in a “reliable” scenario today, without any lacks expected amidst the coronavirus pandemic, PM Nikol Pashinyan informed the closet participants.

In his speech at the exec’s conference previously today, he likewise claimed that the rates are going back to regular after specific changes.

“Except for a few types of products, we do not and will no have shortage of goods,” ARMENPRESS estimates him as stating.

Pashinyan likewise applauded the close participation with Georgia and also Russia in regards to protecting continuous exports. He said thanks to coworkers from both states for swiftly reacting to the nation’s problems.