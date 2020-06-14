No fans will help players who struggle mentally rediscover their form, believes Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster

The absence of fans at Premier League games could help players struggling for confidence when England’s top flight resumes in a few days, Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has said.

The league was suspended in March because of the Covid-19 pandemic and will resume on 17 June at stadiums closed to spectators.

“You’re going to get players coming into form that haven’t been in form all season or low in confidence and then suddenly thriving,” Foster, 37, told The Guardian.





“I know for a fact there are players that feel massive pressure once they know they’ve 30-, 40-, 50,000 people watching them.

“You can just see it getting into their head. Not having the crowd there will, without doubt, benefit some people.”

Watford defeated Championship side Brentford 2-0 in a friendly at Vicarage Road on Saturday, a game where artificial crowd noise was piped in to the stadium.

“It really annoyed me,” said Foster, who signed a brand new two-year contract with the club early in the day this week.

“You can only play it at certain times, like when the ball goes out, when it would just come on and be really annoying.”

Watford, who are 17th and above the relegation zone on goal huge difference, will restart their campaign at home to Leicester City on June 20.

Reuters