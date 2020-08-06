No-fan perk: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy talk sports during first round of 2020 PGA Championship

SAN FRANCISCO– One of the advantageous elements of not having fans today at the PGA Championship is the relative silence that enables audiences to be all ears into discussions in between gamers that typically would be concealed behind background sound.

The finest example of this came at the 4th hole on Thursday when Rory McIlroy asked Tiger Woods about the TaylorMade personnel bags today which are developed as a homage to the San FranciscoGiants Woods, a devoted Los Angeles Dodgers fan, didn’t keep back.

“Giants’ colors, couldn’t do it,” Woods stated.

“I don’t know enough about baseball,” McIlroy stated.

“What team do you root for back home? Soccer?” Woods asked.

The Northern Irishman is a Manchester United fan.

“So, Liverpool. It would be like having Liverpool colors on your bag,” Woods stated. “That’s how much we hate the Giants. I wouldn’t do it.”

Then the discussion relied on football (the American range) and Woods’ affinity for the Raiders prior to he included, “If we have football …” mentioning the continuous COVID-19 pandemic.

” I can’t see it in this state [California] with how rigorous they are [with social distancing protocols],” McIlroy stated.

