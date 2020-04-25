“No evidence” that recovered COVID-19 patients cannot be reinfected: WHO

WHO has announced that there is no evidence that a person who has contracted COVID-19 and has recovered from it will not be affected by the virus again. WHO has mentioned this after the organization learned that there were many governments who wanted to give off immunity passports to people who have recovered from COVID-19. This passport would essentially allow them to go back to work.

The UN is strictly against this move as they believe that such a passport will make people more complacent and the ones with the passport will not take proper precautions against the COVID-19 virus. There is no clear study that says that the antibody of a recovered person can prevent another viral attack.

Read More