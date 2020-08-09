No crowds might help alleviate Sunday major pressure for Collin Morikawa

SAN FRANCISCO– The absence of crowds has actually been a typical style at today’s PGA Championship– for months, truly– and Sunday’s last round assures to be a lot more surreal when a gamer will win a major in relative silence.

Although the majority of the field has actually experienced life on the PGA Tour without crowds given that golf’s reboot in early June, Collin Morikawa, among the field’s youngest gamers, has one of the most experience competing on peaceful Sundays.

Morikawa lost a playoff to Daniel Berger at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the very first occasion played following the quarantine, and he beat Justin Thomas in additional holes at last month’s Workday Charity Open.

“Two months in with no fans, it’s very different. I think if there were fans, I’d feel a little bit more of that major, big crowds,” Morikawa stated. “I feel very comfortable, and that’s always a good sense.”

Morikawa climbed up the leaderboard on Day 3 with a third-round 65, which connected Scottie Scheffler for the round of the day, and was 2 shots off the lead at 7 under par.

Morikawa turned professional in 2015 and is playing in simply his 2nd major champion, although he’s a two-time winner on Tour and was noted amongst the favorites today at TPC Harding Park, which he played …