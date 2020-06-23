No crime was committed when ‘White Lives Matter’ banner was flown over Ethiad stadium, police say 

Police investigating a Burnley football fan who chartered a plane and flew a White Lives Matter banner above the Etihad stadium say no crime was committed.

Jake Hepple, who has posted meant for the EDL and been pictured having its former leader, Tommy Robinson, claimed responsibility for last night’s stunt and wrote on Facebook: ‘I’d prefer to take now to apologise… to definitely f***ing no body!’

Lancashire Police today confirmed that Mr Hepple, from Colne, who being investigated for a racially aggravated public order offence related to the message, was not found to own committed a criminal offence.

Ch Supt Russ Procter said: ‘Today Lancashire Constabulary has been doing liaison with Greater Manchester Police, the Aviation Authority and the Crown Prosecution Service regards the ‘White Lives Matter’ banner that was flown over the Etihad Stadium last night.

‘After assessing all the information available surrounding this incident we now have concluded that you can find no criminal offences which have been disclosed currently. We will work with our partners at the football club and within the neighborhood authority.’

Despite this Hepple’s employer, an engineering company in Burnley called Paradigm Precision, said these were looking into his conduct and would announce any action soon.

The Suicide Squad, several far-right Burnley fans, are believed to have crowdfunded the flight, which flew over the stadium just after players had taken the knee for Black Lives Matter.

Sources close to the police investigation told The Telegraph that those involved could be quizzed over a racially aggravated public order offence associated with the message, rather than the flight itself.

It came as Blackpool Airport – which was used by the plane – announced it had suspended all banner towing operations ‘with immediate effect’ and said it ‘did maybe not condone’ the message.

A plane carrying a banner reading ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ was flown over the Etihad stadium ahead of the team’s match with Manchester yesterday evening

Jake Hepple (pictured left with English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson) has claimed responsibility for the stunt

Mr Hepple’s girlfriend, Megan Rambadt, was today suspended by her employer after she posted racist comments on social media

Jake Hepple posted an image of the plane on Facebook yesterday and wrote: ‘I’d like to just take this time to apologise… to absolutely f***ing nobody!

What could the banner organisers be charged with? Lancashire Police say they are investigating last nights incident to see if any criminal charges might be brought, but refused to offer details. However, previous cases suggest there are several avenues if the authorities were to consider charges, including: Section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986 – You were guilty of an offence if they ‘use threatening [or abusive] words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour’ or ‘displays any writing, sign or other visible representation that is threatening [or abusive].’ Air Navigation Order 2009 – This helps it be an offence to fly over a congested area at a height below 1,000ft. It isn’t clear if this happened in last night’s incident.

‘It’s now apparently racist to express White Lives Matter, the afternoon after three white people got murdered in a park in Reading, but all we’ve seen on the TV is Black Lives Matter after George Floyd got murdered. What a mad world we reside in.’

Other members of the Suicide Squad – a group of hooligan Burnley fans – are believed to have spent the past week crowdfunding for the banner and flyover.

Last night’s stunt led to outrage and has been widely condemned, with Burnley captain Ben Mee saying he was ‘shamed and embarrassed’.

Speaking following the match, which his side lost 5-0, he noted that the Burnley players had heard ‘whispers’ that something was planned.

The company that operated the plane, Air Ads, is based in Stockport and flies from Blackpool Airport. However, it emerged today that the airport had suspended flights operated by the company pending an investigation.

One of its directors, Alan Elliott, was fined £2,000 in 2017 for flying 400ft from Goodison Park after being paid by an Everton fan to display an indicator emblazoned with ‘Thank you Mr Kenwright’ in support of the club chairman.

Under the Air Navigation Order 2009, aircraft are not permitted to fly over a congested area at a height lower than 1,000ft in just a 600-yard radius of the best obstacle.

MailOnline has contacted the Civil Aviation Authority to ask if the same offence was committed last night.

A former pilot at Blackpool Airport claimed they knew the pilot at Air Ads and confirmed the firm used to be run by Alan Elliot, who died a couple weeks ago.

The pilot, who didn’t wish to be named, told Sky News that the banners are made to order and the flights cost around £700, with pilots taking around £100 per flight.

He added: ‘We would assume whoever paid for the banner would get done for this.’

Chequered history of air banner firm who provided plane for ‘White Lives Matter’ stunt The Cessna C-182 was chartered from Air Ads Ltd, which is based at Blackpool Airport. The small aircraft was spotted on flight tracking service FlightRadar24 leaving the seaside resort and flying over the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, soon after players and support staff had held a minute’s silence for Covid-19 victims and transpired on one knee for Black Lives Matter. Alan Elliott is listed as a director of Air Ads Ltd, which provided the plane for last night’s stunt One pilot from Air Ads Ltd, Alan Elliott, from Bolton, was prosecuted in 2017 having flown a banner over Goodison Park, Everton. The pilot was fined £2,000 and ordered to pay for £8,500 prosecution costs at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court after that he flew within 400 feet of the stadium – endangering the general public and his aircraft. Mr Elliot had been paid £800 to fly the banner. Though he must not have been below 1,000ft in a congested area such as a city centre or within a radius of 600 yards of the highest obstacle. The rules are created to allow a little aircraft the opportunity to glide to safety if its engine fails. Mr Elliott died on May 3, according to his family. In July 2010 the organization wrote off an aircraft which crashed into a hangar while refuelling in Compton Abbas Airfield, Dorset. According to an air accident report by the Civil Aviation Authority, when the aircraft restarted, it lurched forward and crashed into the hangar before the pilot was in a position to react.

Air Ads was involved with a crash on July 18, 2010, when the pilot wrote off a plane by erroneously revving up the engine while taxiing on the runway and slammed in to a hangar.

The pilot, who was not named in an incident report, escaped uninjured.

Air Ads Ltd has been involved with several other high-profile publicity stunts, including flying a banner over Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium reading ‘Go Clarets’ for a nearby newspaper and advertising a wedding proposal.

Alan Elliott, who was involved in the Everton incident, died on May 3 this season, according to his family. His son, Alan Mark Elliott, is still listed as a director. MailOnline has contacted the company for comment.

Bob Stinger, one of the pilots associated with Air Ads, denied being at the controls yesterday evening but declined to comment further.

Burnley captain Ben Mee said that he was ‘shamed and embarrassed’ of the stunt, and revealed that his players had heard ‘whispers’ that something may have been in the pipeline.

‘I am ashamed and embarrassed that a few our fans have decided to fly that around the stadium,’ that he said. ‘It is not what we’re about.

‘They have missed what we are trying to achieve. These people need to come right into the 21st century and educate themselves. They do not represent what we are about, the club is about, the players are about and the majority of fans are about.

‘I’ve heard this is a small number which have arranged this and I really hope it doesn’t happen again. I don’t desire to associate it with my club. I don’t desire to see this in the overall game.

‘It is not right. We totally condemn it. These people can learn and be taught what Black Lives Matter is trying to attain.’

Mr Hepple’s employer, Paradigm Precision in Burnley, said today: ‘We know about the incident that happened and are currently investigating the conduct of our employee. Once we now have completed our enquiries, we shall release a full statement.’

Chief Supt Russ Procter, from Lancashire Police, said: ‘We are making enquiries to establish the total circumstances surrounding this incident and we will then be in a posture to make an assessment regarding whether any criminal offences have taken place.

‘We recognise this banner may have caused offence to many people in Lancashire and beyond and we continue to liaise closely with this partners at both the club and in the local authority.’

Richard Moriarty, Chief Executive of the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said:

‘I condemn the actions of these responsible for the banner flown over the Etihad Stadium yesterday evening.

‘We will always support the police along with other relevant authorities to investigate any reports of inappropriate or illegal activities, providing whatever assistance we are able to.’

Blackpool Airport said: ‘The decision to fly the banner was taken entirely by the banner flying company without the knowledge or approval of the airport or Blackpool Council.

‘Due to the type of the experience, banners aren’t checked before take-off and the content reaches the operator’s discretion.

‘Following a crisis review today, Blackpool Airport will suspend all banner towing operations at the airport with immediate effect and we’d suggest that other airports must also consider this approach in light of what has happened at Blackpool.’

Mr Hepple with his partner, Megan Rambadt, who tweeted that her town was ‘like a foreign country’ before adding in a follow-up post, ‘They need sending straight back on banana boats, stinkin b******s’

Mr Hepple (pictured) said in a statement to Facebook that he didn’t want to apologise for what he had done

The private plane crossed the sky above the stadium just moments after both Burnley and Manchester players took a knee to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement

Last night’s aerial display reading ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ appeared to mock the movement, which is fighting against racism

In 2010, Hepple posted this flag showing support for the far-right English Defence League

In 2013, the EDL supporter was pictured on Facebook holding a finger to his lip to mimic a moustache

Ben Mee, who was born is Sale, said Burnley tried to halt the plans after they became conscious of what was to follow.

Fan behind plane posted racist ‘P***’ messages online while bosses suspend his girlfriend from beauty job after racist tweets The Burnley fan who chartered a plane and flew a White Lives Matter banner above the Etihad stadium shared a series of racist slurs on social media, it emerged today, as his girlfriend was suspended from her beauty job on her behalf own bigoted posts. Jake Hepple ranted about ‘P***s’ while his partner, Megan Rambadt, tweeted that her town was ‘like a foreign country’ before adding in a follow-up post, ‘They need sending straight back on banana boats, stinkin b******s’. Ms Rambadt’s tweet about Burnley being just like a ‘foreign country’ that ‘needs sorting’ Hepple, who has posted in support of the EDL on Facebook and appeared in a photo having its former leader, Tommy Robinson, claimed responsibility for the stunt yesterday evening, writing: ‘I’d like to just take this time to apologise… to absolutely f***ing nobody!’ The Suicide Squad, several far-right Burnley fans, are believed to have crowdfunded the flight, which flew over the stadium just after players had taken the knee for Black Lives Matter. Lancashire Police today confirmed it was investigating Mr Hepple, from Colne, as his employer, an engineering company in Burnley called Paradigm Precision, said they were investigating his conduct and would announce any action soon. It came as Solace Foot Health and Reflexology, which employs Hepple’s girlfriend, Megan Rambadt, condemned ‘abhorrently racist’ comments she had posted on social networking and said they would ‘deal with the problem internally’.

‘As we were being released we heard some whispers that it was planning to happen,’ he added. ‘The club tried to prevent it. I’ve heard this is a small number which have arranged this and I really hope it doesn’t happen again.’

Manager Sean Dyche echoed his captain’s words, as did other football figures, including BBC Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker.

In addition to going for a knee before games, all Premier League players have worn the language Black Lives Matter on the back on the shirts and a logo on the sleeve to exhibit support for the movement.

BLM protests erupted worldwide following a death of George Floyd, 46, who died after police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on his neck for nine minutes in Minneapolis in the usa on May 25.

Last night’s aerial display reading ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ seemed to mock the movement, that is fighting against racism.

A Burnley spokesman said: ‘Burnley Football Club strongly condemns those things of those accountable for the aircraft and offensive banner that flew over The Etihad Stadium on Monday evening.

‘We wish to inform you that those responsible aren’t welcome at Turf Moor. This, by no means, represents what Burnley Football Club means and we will work fully with the authorities to identify those responsible and issue life time bans.

‘The club has a proud record of working with all genders, religions and faiths through its award-winning Community scheme, and stands against racism of any kind.

‘We are fully behind the Premier League’s Black Lives Matter initiative and, in line with other Premier League games undertaken since Project Restart, our players and football staff willingly took the knee at kick-off at Manchester City.

‘We apologise unreservedly to the Premier League, to Manchester City and to those helping to promote Black Lives Matter.’

Jake Hepple, a Burnley local, has claimed responsibility for the stunt sharing a video of the plane to his Facebook plus a refusal to apologise

Mr Hepple shared photos and the video to Facebook associated with the plane carrying the message ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’

Alan Elliott – pictured left outside Liverpool Magistrates’ Court – is listed as a director of Air Ads Ltd, which usually provided issues the plane for final night’s stop. He was prosecuted pin number 2017 with regard to flying the plane lacking over Goodison Park

Burnley FC Police – the division associated with Lancashire Police that handles the soccer club – stated they were conscious who was involved in the event, as had been Burnley FC

Burnley supervisor Sean Dyche and personnel take a leg in support of the particular Black Lives Matter strategy before the complement between Manchester City plus Burnley FC at Etihad Stadium yesterday

Shocked viewers accepted social media to convey their frustration at the stop.

MailOnline columnist Piers Morgan messaged: ‘A aircraft flew over the Etihad stadium this evening with this banner saying ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’. So depressing.’

Pundit plus former England footballer Lineker added: ‘I’m sure @BurnleyOfficial will condemn this s***housery.’

Rachel Riley left a comment: ‘Anyone extravagant a crowdfunder to get these types of idiots the tattoo in order to mark their particular brave plus clever stop. I think ‘Man City 5 – Burnley 0′ would be ideal.’

Comedian Omid Djalli said: ‘Brilliant Ben Mee being onto it ASAP. The Black Lives Matter motion is everybody against racism and splendour towards almost all minorities.

‘Burnley FC have apologised for an idiotic minority who desire a competition war. Well done the particular Premier League for keeping upon highlighting injustice.

‘If someone will be chartering the plane in order to fly the banner like this over the football complement, it shows definitively there are racists available literally with increased money compared to sense.’

Former Burnley chief Frank Sinclair said this individual was ‘disappointed’ by the attention grabbing message

In reaction to the horrible stunt, some other Burnley enthusiasts have began a Go Fund Me page raising cash for the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust, which usually was placed in memory from the black teen after this individual was murdered in a hurtful attack within 1993.

Sports commentator Sam Lee tweeted: ‘There’s an airplane flying over the Etihad that states ‘White Lives Matter – Burnley’. F***ing hell, exactly what an absolute humiliation. Absolute shame.’

Players have been getting to their legs throughout the Premier League within a sign associated with support within the fight against inequality and injustice which was adopted simply by sports celebrities in 2016 after NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE player Colin Kaepernick knelt during the ALL OF US national anthem.

Last night’s stop comes after the plane dragging a confederate flag travelled over the NASCAR monitor and a noose was present in the garage area of dark driver Bubba Wallace in a race within Alabama upon Sunday.

The surprising discovery emerged less than fourteen days after this individual successfully pressed the car racing collection to prohibit the Confederate flag in its paths and services.

Nascar announced the particular discovery upon Sunday plus said it might do almost everything possible to get who was responsible plus ‘eliminate all of them from the sports activity.’

Shocked audiences took to social networking to express their particular anger on the stunt, such as the comedian Omid Djalili