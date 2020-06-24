No crime committed in ‘White Lives Matter’ banner stunt, say police

No criminal offence happened when a plane banner carrying the message “White Lives Matter Burnley” was flown over a Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley, police have said following a study.

Lancashire Police said the incident, which occurred on Monday night, had “caused offence to many people in Lancashire and beyond”.

However, Chief Superintendent Russ Procter said that “after assessing all the information available surrounding this incident we have concluded that there are no criminal offences that have been disclosed at this time”.





“We will continue to work with our partners at the football club and within the local authority,” he added.

The force said it had liaised with Greater Manchester police, the Aviation Authority and the Crown Prosecution Service during the period of the day.

The plane, believed to have already been operated by the firm Air Ads, flew above the Etihad Stadium moments after players and staff had taken a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Tuesday, Blackpool Airport, where Air Ads is based, announced that it had been suspending banner-towing operations with immediate effect.

Stephen Smith, manager of the Blackpool Council-owned airport, said: “Blackpool Airport and Blackpool Council are outraged by this incident.

“We stand against racism of any kind and absolutely don’t condone the experience. The message was offensive and the action reprehensible.

“The decision to fly the banner was taken entirely by the banner-flying company without the knowledge or approval of the airport or Blackpool Council.”

Announcing the airport’s suspension of banner-towing operations, Mr Smith added: “We would suggest that other airports should also consider this approach in light of what has happened at Blackpool.”

Many Burnley supporters and community leaders were quick to distance themselves from the stunt.

The club issued a powerful statement condemning the banner during half-time and said the perpetrators would be barred for life if identified, while captain Ben Mee spoke passionately concerning the incident following the match.

“These people need to come into the 21st century and educate themselves, as a lot of us do,” that he said.

In response to the incident, Burnley fans created a fundraiser for the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust, with organiser Lee Briggs, 33, a lifelong Clarets supporter, saying he felt embarrassed by his club being from the banner’s “racist language”.

There was no response from calls designed to Air Ads by the PA news agency.

Additional reporting by PA