No-confidence vote fails to remove Ghannouchi – Middle East Monitor

Tunisia’s parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi on Thursday preserved his position after enduring a no-confidence vote, Anadolu Agency reports.

His Ennahda celebration’s MPs are commemorating as the outcomes permit Ghannouchi to continue his regard to 2020-2024

“Thank you for your trust. Tunisia, revolution and legitimacy triumph,” Ghannouchi tweeted.

Earlier Thursday, the Tunisian parliament started a trick vote on Ghannouchi, the head of the celebration with the biggest bulk.

The Democratic Bloc (the Democratic Current and People’s Movement) with 38 seats, Tahya Tounes Bloc with 10, the National Reform Bloc with 16, and the National Bloc with 11 seats voted to remove Ghannouchi.

The 4 blocs associate their position to what they call “separately taken choices by the speaker without seeking advice from the Parliament Office [the assembly’s highest body], and releasing declarations concerning Tunisia’s foreign relations that oppose with the orientation of the Tunisian diplomacy”.

The blocs stopped working to protect the compulsory 109 votes out of 217 to pass the movement.

The Free Constitutional Bloc, which holds 16 seats, had actually revealed it would likewise vote to remove Ghannouchi, which would have raised the prospective votes to 91, though still stayed listed below the needed bulk.

Last Friday, Ghannouchi stated: “I am confident that it will be a moment to renew confidence in me as speaker of parliament and to re-endorse me.”

“I did not come to the presidency of the parliament by a tank, but I came through election,” he included.

The Parliament Office authorized that the no-confidence vote would be personal and without considerations or public dispute amongst the deputies.