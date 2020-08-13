No conclusion yet on the aeroscreen’s effect on drafting at IMS

Hinchcliffe in the Andretti Autosport-Honda and Dixon in the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda both burglarized the 224 miles per hour zone, however invested much of their day running raceday setups and practicing running in unclean air.

Dixon stated his preliminary impression was that the draft effect had actually been “far better at Texas[Motor Speedway, which hosted the much delayed season-opener in June] But I believe it’s difficult on days like this, too, due to the fact that there are a great deal of individuals sort of in blended setups.

“You do see sometimes somebody out front that’s running rather fast, however they have actually got a smaller sized wicker or you can see they’re cut out a little additional on the rear wing. We did see numerous various aero setups.

” I believe certainly for the very first 3 cars and trucks you feel that a bit more. Again, I believe as you move even more through the pack, it simply diminishes [the draft effect] a bit more. I believe it exists … The cars and truck out front is practically a sitting duck today.”

He later on included: “The Aeroscreen when we first tested it seemed like it kind of affected the car a little different aerodynamically. I’d say today actually felt more normal. No real difference, and the vision is good.”

Hinchcliffe, who will be making his 3rd and– for the minute, at least– last start in a 6th Andretti …