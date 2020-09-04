‘No club will run €700m risk on Messi’ – Barcelona presidential candidate Freixa doubts transfer talk

A guy wishing to take control of the conference room at Camp Nou is not anticipating an Argentine super star to see a sensational transfer approved

Barcelona presidential candidate Toni Freixa thinks no club will “run that risk” if it is identified that a EUR700 million (₤ 624m/$ 823m) release stipulation in Lionel Messi’s agreement does stand.

Confusion continues to rule at Camp Nou when it concerns the future of a six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Messi has, after growing disappointed with occasions on and off the field in Catalunya, mentioned a desire to move on.

Those intensions were aired in a now notorious burofax sent out to the Barca board, with the Argentine making it clear that he wants to sever ties with a club he has actually committed twenty years of his life to.

Various landing areas have actually been mooted for the mercurial South American, with the similarity Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain leading the chase, however no offer has actually been gone over.

Instead, talks have actually been held in between Messi’s agents and those in power at Camp Nou.

There have actually been recommendations that the 33-year-old might be talked into costs another season in his existing environments, enabling him to honour an agreement through to 2021.

Freixa thinks that will hold true, with there no simple method for Messi to break that arrangement.

Jorge Messi, …