No-churn berry ice cream recipe

I exploit frozen blackberries to make this, however any recent or frozen berries will work. A few variations are additionally attainable: I like so as to add both crushed digestive biscuits, crushed meringue or perhaps a crushed Cadbury’s Flake to the combination on the folding stage.

Prep time: 15 minutes, plus cooling and freezing time | Cooking time: 5 minutes

SERVES

Four to 6

INGREDIENTS

  • 200g berries, recent or frozen
  • 25g caster sugar
  • 350ml double cream
  • 200ml condensed milk
  • Lemon juice, added to style

METHOD

  1. Put the berries and sugar in a small saucepan and cook dinner over a low warmth till the sugar has dissolved and the fruit has damaged down right into a liquid. Use a picket spoon to assist the fruit break down by crushing it.
  2. Transfer the combination to a bowl and put within the fridge to chill down for a few hours. It must be utterly cool earlier than you employ it.
  3. Using an electrical whisk or a stand mixer, whip the cream till it should maintain stiff peaks. The first signal you might be shut is when you may see a path begin to kind from the whisk.
  4. Fold the condensed milk into the double cream. This is much like folding substances collectively in a mousse: the goal is to maintain as a lot air as you may within the cream whilst you fold within the milk. Use a spatula to scrape alongside the underside of the bowl if you must. Keep going till totally amalgamated.
  5. Add lemon juice to style – it ought to give a pointy style to stability the sweetness.
  6. Repeat this course of with the fruit combination, folding it into the cream combination whereas retaining as a lot of the air within the cream as attainable.
  7. Transfer the combination to a freezer-friendly container. Freeze for 5 to 6 hours after which test – it ought to be able to serve.
  8.  Once the ice cream is frozen it should preserve within the freezer for a few weeks, however to serve it’s best to switch it to the fridge at the very least one hour earlier than wanted.



