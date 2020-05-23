No-churn berry ice cream recipe

I exploit frozen blackberries to make this, however any recent or frozen berries will work. A few variations are additionally attainable: I like so as to add both crushed digestive biscuits, crushed meringue or perhaps a crushed Cadbury’s Flake to the combination on the folding stage.

Prep time: 15 minutes, plus cooling and freezing time | Cooking time: 5 minutes

SERVES

Four to 6

INGREDIENTS

200g berries, recent or frozen

25g caster sugar

350ml double cream

200ml condensed milk

Lemon juice, added to style

METHOD