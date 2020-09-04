No cause for ‘concern’ after Berlusconi admitted to hospital with Covid-19

The 83-year-old media magnate , who initially ended up being the nation’s leader in 1994, was admitted to hospital on Thursday with moderate coronavirus signs. He consequently evaluated favorable for Covid -19.

“Berlusconi, after the appearance of some symptoms, was admitted to the San Raffale hospital in Milan as a precaution. The clinical picture does not cause concern,” his press workplace informed CNN.

It comes after his press workplace informed CNN Wednesday that the previous Italian Prime Minister had coronavirus however was not showing signs.

“He did a precautionary swab test but was asymptomatic. He is currently in his Arcore home [near Milan, in the Italian region of Lombardy] where he will continue to work and give interviews remotely,” his agents stated Wednesday.