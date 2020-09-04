No cause for ‘concern’ after Berlusconi admitted to hospital with Covid-19

“Berlusconi, after the appearance of some symptoms, was admitted to the San Raffale hospital in Milan as a precaution. The clinical picture does not cause concern,” his press workplace informed CNN.
It comes after his press workplace informed CNN Wednesday that the previous Italian Prime Minister had coronavirus however was not showing signs.
“He did a precautionary swab test but was asymptomatic. He is currently in his Arcore home [near Milan, in the Italian region of Lombardy] where he will continue to work and give interviews remotely,” his agents stated Wednesday.
Italy reported 996 brand-new Covid -19 cases and 6 deaths on Monday, with the area of Campania taping 184 infections. This marked the very first time a southern area had actually seen the greatest everyday rate of cases.
As of Monday, there were 94 coronavirus clients being dealt with in Italian Intensive Care Units throughout the nation, more than at any date considering that June 29.