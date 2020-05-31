An thought for the metropolis to check

NEW ORLEANS – No cars in the quarter may imply more room in the streets.

And a lot of empty parking areas for eating places and bars to maneuver tables and chairs exterior for extra social distancing.

Studying the streets of the quarter is a activity pressure arrange by Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The activity pressure is assigned to have a look at simply what certainly one of the world’s most well-known neighborhoods would really like like with no or fewer cars coming in.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says as you’d determine, the thought is one some like and others don’t.