An thought for the metropolis to check
NEW ORLEANS – No cars in the quarter may imply more room in the streets.
And a lot of empty parking areas for eating places and bars to maneuver tables and chairs exterior for extra social distancing.
Studying the streets of the quarter is a activity pressure arrange by Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
The activity pressure is assigned to have a look at simply what certainly one of the world’s most well-known neighborhoods would really like like with no or fewer cars coming in.
WGNO’s Bill Wood says as you’d determine, the thought is one some like and others don’t.
