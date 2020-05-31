No cars in the Quarter?

By
Jasyson
-

An thought for the metropolis to check

by: Wild Bill Wood, with photojournalist Justin Abshire

Posted:
/ Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – No cars in the quarter may imply more room in the streets.

And a lot of empty parking areas for eating places and bars to maneuver tables and chairs exterior for extra social distancing.

Studying the streets of the quarter is a activity pressure arrange by Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The activity pressure is assigned to have a look at simply what certainly one of the world’s most well-known neighborhoods would really like like with no or fewer cars coming in.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says as you’d determine, the thought is one some like and others don’t.

Source link

Post Views: 16

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR