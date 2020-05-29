‘No cards left’: Hong Kong residents sell up and search for way out as China cements grip | World news

As China’s parliament accredited controversial nationwide safety laws for Hong Kong, many native residents had been promoting property, dumping shares and planning to maneuver overseas whereas welcoming potential US sanctions.

Many Hong Kongers say they’re shocked and overwhelmed with anger and helplessness as they see their freedoms being eroded and concern their metropolis will descend right into a police state. But many additionally say they welcome the US’s response and potential sanctions.

Beijing says widespread anti-government unrest in Hong Kong has made it needed for it to instantly legislate new legal guidelines that can deal with secession, subversion, terrorism and overseas interference within the former British colony. The draft resolution handed on Thursday paves the way for the legal guidelines to be instantly enacted in Hong Kong by means of an annex of the town’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law.

The transfer, which might additionally enable Chinese intelligence to set up businesses in Hong Kong, has nevertheless reignited protests in Hong Kong as hundreds took to the streets over the previous week to oppose the brand new legal guidelines, prompting police to fireplace pepper pellets within the coronary heart of the town’s monetary district to disperse crowds.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared Wednesday that Hong Kong not enjoys the autonomy promised by Beijing and indicated the town, which has loved particular privileges, could also be handled like China on commerce and different monetary issues. US President Donald Trump is because of announce his response afterward Friday.



If we now have no way out, we’d as properly die with China. Alan, Hong Kong resident



Elsa Li, 48, a advertising government and mom of 1, stated as quickly as the news of the nationwide safety legislation got here out, she transformed a lot of the household financial savings into US {dollars}, bought her Hong Kong and China shares and purchased US shares. She additionally instantly began filling in varieties to use for emigration.

The variety of key phrase searches on Google for “emigration” in Chinese surged ten-fold within the hours after news of the nationwide safety laws got here out final week.

“I have been feeling depressed,” she stated. “The US move won’t change the fact that Hong Kong is doomed. But since we’re doomed anyway, we hope mainland China will suffer through our demise.”









Both Chinese and Hong Kong flags fly within the metropolis. Photograph: Liau Chung-ren/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock



Alan, an architect in his 30s, stated American recognition of Hong Kong’s lack of autonomy was “a good direction” as a result of Hong Kong has “no other cards left”.

“If this would kill China, we’re happy to die together,” he stated. “If we have no way out, we might as well die with China.”

“This has been a ticking bomb – and it’s a good thing that it has exploded now. It has taken the past 20 years for people to realise that it’s impossible for us to be with China. The earlier the divorce the better,” he stated.

‘Perish with your enemy’

A crowdfunding marketing campaign “Stand with Hong Kong, Rise from the Ashes” was launched on-line by nameless activists quickly after Pompeo’s assertion, to fund worldwide advocacy.

Many use the Cantonese expressions “lam chow” – which implies to perish with one’s enemies – to explain their sentiment.

“As the Chinese Communist party bulldozes ‘one country, two systems’ to impose a national security law, many Hongkongers are ready for ‘lam chow’ [the fight],” stated a press release posted on LIHKG.com, a website in style with protesters.

“‘Lam chow’ holds that you die to be born again … it is only after being cleansed by fire that a phoenix can rise from the ashes,” it stated. “It is not revolutionary fervour, romanticism, or nihilism. It is based on a clear-eyed assessment that Communist party’s stranglehold on Hong Kong has grown too tight. Desperate times call for desperate measures.”

“We have little illusion about our chance of success … but we simply refuse to let Hong Kong succumb to tyranny. We try anything and everything; we soldier on,” it stated.