No Brexit trade deal unless UK keeps promises, warns Barnier

The UK faces a no-deal Brexit unless Boris Johnson keeps the guarantees he made when securing the withdrawal settlement, the EU’s chief negotiator has warned.

Michel Barnier accused the prime minister of attempting to again away from the written commitments within the political declaration signed with the European Commission.

He declared there can be no trade deal unless the textual content he negotiated was complied with “to the letter” — and claimed Britain had extra to lose from the failure of the talks.





“The UK has been taking a step back — two steps back, three steps back — from the original commitments,” Mr Barnier mentioned in an interview with The Times newspaper.

“The UK negotiators should be absolutely in keeping with what the prime minister signed as much as with us. Because 27 heads of state and authorities and the European parliament wouldn’t have a brief reminiscence.​

1/20 Britain votes to go away the European Union – 23 June 2016 A referendum is held on Britain's membership of the European Union. Fifty-two per cent of the nation votes in favour of leaving AFP by way of Getty 2/20 David Cameron resigns – 24 June 2016 David Cameron resigns on the morning of the consequence after main the marketing campaign for Britain to stay within the EU Getty 3/20 Theresa May takes the reins – 13 July 2016 Theresa May turns into chief of the Conservative celebration and prime minister, successful the management contest unopposed after Andrea Leadsom drops out Getty 4/20 High Court guidelines parliament should vote on Brexit – November 2016 – 3 November 2016 The High Court guidelines that parliament should vote on triggering Article 50, which might start the Brexit course of 5/20 Article 50 triggered – 28 March 2017 The prime minister triggers Article 50 after parliament endorses the results of the referendum Getty 6/20 May calls snap election – 18 April 2018 Seeking a mandate for her Brexit plan, May goes to the nation Getty 7/20 May loses majority as Labour makes shock achieve – 8 June 2017 After a disastrous marketing campaign, Theresa May loses her majority within the commons and turns to the DUP for assist. Jeremy Corbyn's Labour celebration makes good points after being predicted to lose closely AFP/Getty 8/20 Negotiations start – 19 June 2017 David Davis and Michel Barnier, chief negotiators for the UK and EU respectively, maintain a press convention on the primary day of Brexit negotiations. Soon after the start of negotiations, it turns into clear that the problem of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic will show a serious sticking level AFP/Getty 9/20 MPs vote that withdrawal deal should be ratified by parliament – 13 December 2017 The authorities suffers a defeat in parliament over the EU withdrawal settlement, guaranteeing that MPs are given a 'significant vote' on the deal 10/20 Boris Johnson resigns as overseas secretary – 11 July 2018 Following a summit at Chequers the place the prime minister claimed to have gained cupboard assist for her deal, Boris Johnson resigns as overseas secretary together with David Davis, the Brexit secretary Reuters 11/20 Draft withdrawal settlement – 15 November 2018 The draft withdrawal settlement settles Britain's divorce invoice, secures the rights of EU residents dwelling within the UK and vice versa and features a political declaration commiting each events to frictionless trade in items and cooperation on safety issues. The deal additionally contains the backstop, which is anathema to many brexiteers and Dominic Raab and Esther McVey resign from the cupboard in protest Getty 12/20 May resigns – 24 May 2019 After a number of failed makes an attempt to go her withdrawal settlement by the commons, Theresa May resigns Reuters 13/20 Johnson takes over – 24 July 2019 Boris Johnson is elected chief of the Conservative celebration in a landslide victory. He later heads to Buckingham Palace the place the Queen invitations him to type a authorities Getty 14/20 Parliament prorogued – 28 August 2019 Boris Johnson prorogues parliament for 5 weeks within the lead as much as the UK's agreed departure date of 31 October. Stephen Morgan MP 15/20 Prorogation dominated illegal – 24 September 2019 The High Court guidelines that Johnson's prorogation of parliament is 'illegal' after a authorized problem introduced by businesswoman Gina Miller Getty 16/20 Johnson agrees deal with Varadkar – October Following a summit in Merseyside, Johnson agrees a compromise to the backstop with Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar – making the withdrawal settlement extra palatable to Brexiteers Getty 17/20 Final Say march calls for second referendum – 19 October 2019 As parliament passes the Letwin modification requiring the prime minister to request an additional delay to Brexit, protesters take to the streets within the remaining present of drive for a Final Say referendum Getty 18/20 Johnson wins 80 seat majority – 12 December 2019 The Conservatives win the December election in a landslide, granting Boris Johnson a big majority to go by his brexit deal and pursue his home agenda Getty 19/20 Withdrawal deal passes parliament – 20 December 2019 The withdrawal settlement passes by the commons with a majority of 124 Getty 20/20 EU parliament backs UK withdrawal deal – 29 January 2020 Members of the European parliament overwhelmingly again the ratification of Britain's departure, clearing the best way for Brexit two days afterward 31 January. Following the vote, members be part of palms and sing Auld Lang Syne AFP/Getty

“We remember very clearly the text which we negotiated with Boris Johnson. And we just want to see that complied with. To the letter. And if that doesn’t happen there will be no agreement.”

Mr Barnier has beforehand accused the UK of “failing to have interaction“ on the problems of EU laws and requirements, the European Convention on Human Rights, and fisheries.

In return, the federal government has blamed the EU’s “ideological method“ for the dearth of progress within the talks forward of the December deadline.

However Mr Barnier mentioned the negotiations have been about “damage limitation”. He added: “Brexit is lose-lose. Nobody has been in a position to present there’s any added worth to Brexit — not up to now. Not even [Nigel] Farage.

“If we don’t get an settlement then that can have much more penalties. And then in fact these might be added to the already very severe penalties of the coronavirus disaster.

“So I think we have a joint responsibility in this very serious crisis, which affects so many families … to do everything we can to reach an agreement and I very much hope that we will do so.”

Mr Barnier mentioned the EU wouldn’t comply with a deal which damages the EU in the long run or ”harms the integrity of the one market”.

He added: “We are less exposed because 7 per cent of our exports go to the UK, whereas for the UK it’s 47 per cent of their exports which come to the EU. So I think that it is in the interests of both sides to find an agreement.”