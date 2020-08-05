No-ball tech trialled in England-Pakistan series | Cricket News





Front foot no-ball innovation is being utilized for the very first time in Test cricket

Front foot no-ball innovation will be utilized for the very first time – on a trial basis – in Test cricket throughout England’s three-match series versus Pakistan, the International Cricket Council has actually verified.

Just a couple of hours prior to the very first Test got underway in Manchester on Wednesday early morning, the ICC revealed the intro of the brand-new innovation.

The duty to call no-balls when a bowler violates the mark presently lies with on-field umpires, however under the brand-new system the TELEVISION umpire will keep track of the landing foot after each ball and interact to the umpires whether it was a legal shipment.

“Front foot no ball innovation to be utilized in ICC World Test Championship series including England and Pakistan, with the assistance …