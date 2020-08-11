No “bad blood” between McLaren and Mercedes over Racing Point

Racing Point was docked 15 points in the manufacturers’ champion and handed a EUR400,000 fine after it was evaluated to have actually utilized a prohibited technique to create its rear brake ducts.

Racing Point is allowed to still utilize the brake ducts – considered to be a close copy of Mercedes’ 2019 style – for the rest of this season, triggering 4 groups to prepare appeals versus the judgment in pursuit of a harsher charge.

McLaren was participated preparing an appeal by Ferrari, McLaren and Renault, while Racing Point is likewise set to appeal in a quote to reverse its sanction.

Mercedes group manager Toto Wolff is wanting to moderate talks between groups to attempt and prevent having the case go to the FIA International Court of Appeal, however has actually revealed his view that Racing Point has “done nothing wrong”.

McLaren is set to end up being a Mercedes consumer group from 2021 when it handles a power system supply.

But group principal Andreas Seidl worried there was no influence on the relationship between McLaren and Mercedes in spite of their varying positions on the Racing Point case.

“[There is] definitely no bad blood between us and Mercedes,” Seidl stated. “We have a fantastic relationship anyhow with Toto, with Mercedes, with the people from Brixworth getting ready for next year.

“In completion, the case which is on at the minute, is with Racing Point and not …