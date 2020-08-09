No, All This COVID-19 Hand Washing Isn’t Going to ‘Weaken’ Your Immune System

During the COVID-19 pandemic we’re continuously being advised to practise good hygiene by regularly washing our hands and routinely cleaning up the areas where we live and work.

These practices goal to get rid of or eliminate the coronavirus that triggers COVID-19, and consequently reduce our danger of infection.

But there have actually been some tips utilizing hand sanitiser and practicing other health steps frequently might weaken our immune system, by minimizing our body’s direct exposure to bacteria and with it the possibility to “train” our immune defences.

The excellent news is, there’s no proof to recommend this will hold true.

The ‘health hypothesis’

For healthy immune function, it is necessary we’re exposed to a varied series of bugs in the environment, called microorganisms. Most of these do not make us ill.

The belief that a high level of cleansing and individual health deteriorates our body immune system is a typical analysis of what’s called the “hygiene hypothesis“.

The hygiene hypothesis is a theory that recommends a kid’s environment can be “too clean”, and they will not be exposed to enough of these microorganisms to efficiently promote their body immune system as it establishes.

The argument is that this leads to increased allergic reactions, asthma and particular autoimmune conditions. But researchers have actually refuted this hypothesis in recent years, as …