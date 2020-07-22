No, a reporter didn’t call McEnany a “lying b**ch,” but Fox ran with it anyway

No, a reporter didn’t call White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany a “lying b**ch” at Tuesday’s White House press briefing.

This is a story that illustrates how quick some factions of the country are to jump to conclusions in order to vilify members of the press.

On Tuesday, some Twitter users accused Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett of muttering on a hot mic that McEnany is a “lying b**ch.” That simply wasn’t true. As Halkett wrote in a tweet, she actually told McEnany, after an exchange, “Okay, you don’t want to engage.”

If you listen to the audio, it’s clear that is what she said. And the White House’s official transcript of the press briefing later quoted her saying that.