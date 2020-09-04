No, a Black man didn’t invent the light bulb. But Lewis Latimer made it better

The thing is, however, his realities were a bit off. As far as we understand, Edison did invent the light bulb, but a Black innovator called Lewis Latimer in fact made it better and more available.
Here’s how it decreased.
But after years of experiments and countless tests of numerous filament products, his longest-lasting light bulb might just last for about 15 hours prior to the filament stressed out.
Latimer’s enhancements
Around the very same time Edison was explore his bulb– utilizing carbonized filaments of bay wood, cedar, bamboo and other fibers– so wasLatimer
Born simply a year after Edison in 1848, Latimer was a creator understood for working carefully with Alexander Graham Bell, who created the telephone (though some claim that development is in fact Latimer’s).