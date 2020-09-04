No, a Black man didn’t invent the light bulb. But Lewis Latimer made it better

The thing is, however, his realities were a bit off. As far as we understand, Edison did invent the light bulb, but a Black innovator called Lewis Latimer in fact made it better and more available.

Beginning in 1878, Thomas Edison invested over a year attempting to establish an incandescent light bulb utilizing electrical energy to heat a thin filament. Edison’s bulb looked a lot like what we’re utilized to– a filament in a glass bulb, according to the Franklin Institute.

But after years of experiments and countless tests of numerous filament products, his longest-lasting light bulb might just last for about 15 hours prior to the filament stressed out.

Latimer’s enhancements

Around the very same time Edison was explore his bulb– utilizing carbonized filaments of bay wood, cedar, bamboo and other fibers– so wasLatimer

Born simply a year after Edison in 1848, Latimer was a creator understood for working carefully with Alexander Graham Bell, who created the telephone (though some claim that development is in fact Latimer’s).