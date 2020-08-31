No. 2 defeats No. 1, but Dustin Johnson remains ahead of Jon Rahm in OWGR

World No 2 beat worldNo 1 at the BMWChampionship And while there was no modification atop the Official World Golf Ranking, Jon Rahm cut his deficit.

Rahm beat Dustin Johnson with a remarkable putt on the very first additional hole– after Johnson had actually made a remarkable putt of his own to require overtime — to catch the 2nd playoff occasion.

Johnson remains worldNo 1 for a 2nd successive week– thanks to a win and a runner-up– but his benefit dropped from 0.34 typical indicate 0.08.