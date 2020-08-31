No. 2 defeats No. 1, but Dustin Johnson remains ahead of Jon Rahm in OWGR

World No 2 beat worldNo 1 at the BMWChampionship And while there was no modification atop the Official World Golf Ranking, Jon Rahm cut his deficit.
Rahm beat Dustin Johnson with a remarkable putt on the very first additional hole– after Johnson had actually made a remarkable putt of his own to require overtime — to catch the 2nd playoff occasion.
Johnson remains worldNo 1 for a 2nd successive week– thanks to a win and a runner-up– but his benefit dropped from 0.34 typical indicate 0.08.
Rahm has actually held the leading area on 2 celebrations considering that the PGA Tour’s reboot and will have a possibility to exceed Johnson at the season ending, today’s Tour Championship at East Lake.
Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann connected for 3rd atOlympia Fields Matsuyama leapt 7 areas to 20 th, while Niemann went from 71 st to 52 nd
