No. 2 Danielle Kang closing the gap on Rolex No. 1 Jim Young Ko

Danielle Kang is mounting a serious charge at Rolex No. 1 Jin Young Ko and Ko’s lead in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings.

With back-to-back victories, Kang is giving herself a chance to become just the third American to ascend to world No. 1 since the rankings were established in 2006.

With her victory at the Marathon Classic Sunday, Kang remained No. 2 in Monday’s release of the rankings but is substantially closer to Ko than she was two weeks ago, when the LPGA tour made its restart amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

How important is reaching No. 1 to Kang?

“Definitely a goal of mine,” Kang said. “Been striving towards it for my whole career.”

Ko, who has reigned at No. 1 for 67 weeks, the last 55 in a row, has yet to make an LPGA start this year. She has remained in her homeland to play the Korean LPGA amid the pandemic. Ko isn’t scheduled to play this week’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open or next week’s AIG Women’s Open at Royal Troon, the LPGA’s first major of the year.

Kang is scheduled to play both events in Scotland.

Ko double-bogeys 18; Kang wins back-to-back titles

Kang has gone from No. 4 in the world, 2.94 average world ranking points behind Ko two weeks ago, to No. 2, 1.55…