No. 12 seeds Montreal, Chicago advance By Reuters

Artturi Lehkonen broke a scoreless tie with 4: 11 left in policy and Carey Price stopped all 22 shots he dealt with Friday as the Montreal Canadiens published a 2-0 win that removed the Pittsburgh Penguins in a certifying round series in Toronto.

Montreal, seeded 12 th and last in the Eastern Conference, won the best-of-five series 3-1. The Canadiens’ challenger in the upcoming preliminary has actually not been identified.

Pittsburgh, seeded 5th, got its only win in Game 2.

During a postponed charge, Montreal winger Paul Byron brought the puck almost behind the Penguins’ net prior to dishing a backhand shot out to Lehkonen, who banged the puck in from the low slot with Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry drawn over to the post by Byron.

Shea Weber included an empty-net objective with 32 seconds staying.

Blackhawks 3, Oilers 2

Dominik Kubalik scored the consent objective with 11: 30 left in the 3rd duration, and Chicago hung on to liquidate Edmonton in the best-of-five certifying series in 4 video games and advance to the Western Conference quarterfinals.

Twelfth- seeded Chicago made a 3-1 series success after publishing its 2nd straight win over …