Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) has released their report regarding the earnings guidance of the FY20 on 9th December, Wednesday. The company has given the EPS earnings guidance ranging between $1.54 and $1.62. In comparison to the consensus estimate made by Thomson Reuters regarding the EPS, earnings were $1.57.

Nielsen’s report has revealed the guidance to revenue to be $6.23 billion as compared to the estimate made by the consensus being $6.24 billion.

NLSN Stock Valuation And Transaction

On Wednesday, the shares of Nielsen started in the stock market from $17.52 with a market cap being $6.25 billion. The lowest in a period of 12 months is $11.62 and the highest is $22.33. The price-to-earnings and beta are at -41.71 and 1.24. Also, NSLN stock has a simple average of 50-day moving is $15.31 and the 200-day is $14.96. The current, quick, and debt-to-equity quotient are 1.10, 1.10, and 3.66.

The company has recently issued its earnings outcome on 2nd December, Monday. They have revealed a quarterly EPS of $0.43 that surpassed the $0.39 consensus estimate made by Thomson Reuters by almost $0.04. The company showed positive return equity of about 22.8% along with a negative total margin being 2.38%. NLSN had quarterly revenue of approximately $1.56 billion that has surpassed the expectations of the analysts of about $1.52 billion.

The quarterly dividend was $0.06 on Thursday with a dividend pay-out quotient being 14.20%.

Zacks promoted NSLN stock’s price target to $15 and gave a rating of ‘hold’ from ‘strong-sell’ while Deutsche Bank demoted it to $18 from $20. TheStreet increased it to a rating of ‘c-’ from ‘d+’ and Truist raised it to $30 from $23.