NL West Notes: Oberg, Rockies, Bumgarner, Cueto

Rockies reducer Scott Oberg is on the 45-day hurt list due to embolism in his tossing arm, marking the 3rd time embolism have actually disrupted Oberg’s profession. It stays to be seen if Oberg will have the ability to return throughout the 2020 season, though the right-hander informed MLB.com’s Thomas Harding that he completely means to keep pitching. “If this is what it’s going to have to be, it’s just another hurdle to overcome. I’ve dealt with the adversity road plenty of times,” Oberg stated. After currently going through 3 various treatments in the past, it isn’t yet specific if a 4th surgical treatment will be needed; Oberg has actually talked to medical professionals and professionals about his most current concern, with more assessments prepared for the coming week.

