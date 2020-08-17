NL West Notes: Oberg, Rockies, Bumgarner, Cueto

Rockies reducer Scott Oberg is on the 45-day hurt list due to embolism in his tossing arm, marking the 3rd time embolism have actually disrupted Oberg’s profession. It stays to be seen if Oberg will have the ability to return throughout the 2020 season, though the right-hander informed MLB.com’s Thomas Harding that he completely means to keep pitching. “If this is what it’s going to have to be, it’s just another hurdle to overcome. I’ve dealt with the adversity road plenty of times,” Oberg stated. After currently going through 3 various treatments in the past, it isn’t yet specific if a 4th surgical treatment will be needed; Oberg has actually talked to medical professionals and professionals about his most current concern, with more assessments prepared for the coming week.
More from around the NL West …
- With Oberg and the having a hard time Wade Davis both on the IL, the Rockies‘ look for a better is still continuous. It appeared as if Jairo Diaz was claiming the task, though after a rough getaway (3 strolls, one hit, and 2 unearned runs in two-thirds of an inning) today, supervisor Bud Black informed Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post and other media that the club has no “designated closer.” It promises that Diaz will still get some conserve possibilities as part of the …