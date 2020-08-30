NL East Notes: Phillies, Robertson, Nationals, Braves, Musgrove

David Robertson will not appear this season for the Philadelphia Phillies, per Jim Salisbury of NBCSPhilly (via Twitter). The reducer has actually been closed down from any tossing for the next 6 weeks. The 35-year-old reducer will now have actually contributed simply 7 looks over the period of the two-year, $23MM offer he signed with the Phillies prior to 2019. Philadelphia has a $2MM buyout choice for next season, which one needs to believe they ‘d carry out after 2 lost seasons. Otherwise, they’ll be on the hook for $12MM in 2021. Instead, Robertson is most likely headed back to the free market to search for a non-guaranteed offer. He might go back to the Phillies on that kind of offer as Brandon Morrow did after missing out on the whole of his agreement length due to injury with the Cubs, however it’s unclear now if the Phillies would even have an interest in investing more time intoRobertson As we near the trade due date, let’s sign in on a number of Philly competitors …

The Washington Nationals have actually stumbled through a rough very first half to their title defense, however do not anticipate the champs to offer,per MLB Network’s Jon Heyman Per Heyman, selling is “not in their DNA.” It definitely hasn’t been an alternative most seasons for the Nats, who have not had a losing season …