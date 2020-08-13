NL East Notes: Nationals, Mets, Braves

Nationals star Stephen Strasburg missed out on the start of the season with a nerve problem in his right-hand man, however it didn’t shelve him for long. The ruling World Series MVP made his season launching last Sunday, though the Orioles roughed him up for 5 made work on 7 hits in 4 1/3 innings. It ends up that Strasburg might not have actually been at complete strength throughout that trip, as supervisor Dave Martinez exposed Wednesday (by means of Byron Kerr of MASNsports.com) that the 32- year-old is still handling tingling in his hand. “I was a little bit concerned,” confessed Martinez, who included that “we will definitely have to keep an eye on it.” Strasburg’s arranged to deal with Baltimore once again on Friday, a minimum of in the meantime.

Oft- hurt Mets infielder Jed Lowrie will go through injections in his ailing left knee, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com tweets. The Mets will not have a timeline for a capacity 2020 launching for Lowrie up until they see how those injections impact him. At this point, however, it’s clear the Mets can’t rely on Lowrie to become a late-season support. The club’s choice to sign him to a two-year, $20 MM agreement prior to 2019 has actually been an abject failure, as Lowrie has actually appeared in simply 9 video games considering that.

infielder will go through injections in his ailing left knee, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com tweets. The Mets will not have a timeline for a capacity 2020 launching for Lowrie up until they see how those injections impact him. At this point, however, it’s clear the Mets can’t rely on Lowrie to become a late-season support. The club’s choice to sign him to a two-year, $20 MM agreement prior to 2019 has actually been an abject failure, as Lowrie has actually appeared in simply 9 video games considering that. The Braves aren’t anticipating either 2nd …