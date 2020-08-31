NL East Notes: Marlins, Givens, Acuna, Mets, Red Sox

Mychal Givens was a popular figure in trade speculation prior to the Rockies obtained him from the Orioles earlier today, and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal (Twitter link) reports that the Marlins was among the clubs who likewise had an interest in Givens’ services. With Givens now off the board, the Fish will continue to pursue relief pitching assistance, and Rosenthal keeps in mind that, unsurprisingly, Miami’s “young starting pitchers are popular with other clubs.” MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro (Twitter links) reports that the Marlins have actually so far been inquired about the similarity Elieser Hernandez, Edward Cabrera, Braxton Garrett, and Trevor Rogers, however the Fish have actually so far been resistent to such needs.

Caleb Smith might possibly be a various story, as Frisaro tweets that Miami is at least “exploring his market” with prospective suitors. It stays to be seen if the Marlins will really send out any of these young arms somewhere else, though it deserves keeping in mind that in 2015’s trade due date saw Miami send out a young starter in Trevor Richards (in addition to a really significant young reducer in Nick Anderson) to the Rays for a reducer in Ryne Stanek and an outfield possibility inJesus Sanchez One would picture the Marlins would just move any of Hernandez, Cabrera, and so on if they might land a likewise …