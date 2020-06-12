Nkurunziza death: Burundi court rules to end power vacuum

Image copyright

Burundi’s top court has made a ruling aimed at ending the power vacuum produced by the sudden death of President Pierre Nkurunziza on Monday.

The Constitutional Court said has that President-elect Evariste Ndayishimiye should be sworn in at the earliest opportunity.

Legally, the speaker of parliament, Pascal Nyabenda, needs to have become the interim leader.

But the cabinet decided to refer to the court and now Mr Ndayishimiye arrives to become president 8 weeks early.

He was elected in May to replace President Nkurunziza, who had been in power for 15 years.

After a change in the constitution, Mr Nkurunziza had been able to run for another term in last month’s election but decided to retire and was to be called the “supreme guide to patriotism”.

The government said he died on Monday of a cardiac arrest after being taken ill on Saturday evening.