NK issue cannot be resolved without involvement of Artsakh representatives – Pashinyan – Panorama

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan believes the participation of Artsakh elected representatives within the peace course of is vital and important in attaining the battle settlement. The PM remarks got here on Saturday throughout the on-line press on-line with media on Saturday.

The PM reminded that Nagorno-Karabakh fell out of the negotiations on the battle in1998, and the matter has not been solved over the previous 22 years.

“The international community, the OSCE Minsk Group worked in these conditions through a silent consensus. This has led to certain difficulties. Our understanding is that the Artsakh issue cannot be solved without the elected representatives of the Artsakh itself, and we cannot make decisions on behalf of their elected representatives,” Pashinyan defined.