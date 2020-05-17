NJ home health aide charged with exposing coronavirus to elderly client who died

Prosecutors stated Friday the elderly Camden lady died in April after getting the coronavirus from the aide, Josefina Brito-Hernandez, 49.

Four various other participants of the lady’s home additionally came to be contaminated, consisting of 2 developmentally handicapped brother or sisters, they stated.

Brito-Hernandez, of Camden, was charged with 5 matters of threatening the well-being of one more individual, district attorneys stated.

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR EVEN MORE CORONAVIRUS PROTECTION

“In Camden, a home health aide that was symptomatic was told to self-isolate after testing,” New Jersey Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan stated at New JerseyGov Phil Murphy’s coronavirus instruction Friday, referring to Brito-Hernandez

“She ultimately came back positive and went against instructions and actually went into a home the next day to care for a few different family members,” Callahan stated.

JACKET SHORE COMMUNITY’S COASTLINE BADGE SALE ATTRACTS HUNDREDS AHEAD OF REOPENING FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND BREAK

A press release Friday from the workplace of Attorney General Gurbir Grewal claims that on April 16 Brito-Hernandez went to the Camden COVID-19 screening website since she was not really feeling well.

“She allegedly did not disclose this fact to the elderly person for whom she cared, or the patient’s family,” the press release claims.

After the examination was performed Brito-Hernandez was sent out home to wait for the outcomes and also informed to self-isolate since she had actually touched with a person who was thought to declare for COVID-19 and also who inevitably was located to declare, according to the press release.

Notwithstanding the instructions to self-isolate, Brito-Hernandez went to her client’s home on April 17 customarily and also did not put on a face mask or any type of various other individual safety tools, the press release claims.

Her company mandated that PPE be put on in all times, according to the press release.

“Brito allegedly can be seen on in-home video caring for her elderly patient by feeding her, giving her a sponge bath and taking her vital signs – all while not wearing PPE,” the press release claims.

It claims the elderly lady was consequently hospitalized and also “passed away several days later.”

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO OBTAIN THE FOX INFORMATION APPLICATION

Efforts to reach Brito-Hernandez were unavailing.