NJ high school swimmers petition governor to reopen pools: We need an answer ‘as soon as possible’

The petition was created by Jerry Zheng and Andy Moss, high school sophomores on the Somerset Hills YMCA Swim Team. As of Wednesday morning, the petition has garnered greater than 13,000 signatures, greater than 3 times the quantity of signatures from the week earlier than.

The swimmers spoke on “Fox & Friends” as a lot of New Jersey stays closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, with no official finish date for the stay-at-home order.

Last week, Gov. Murphy unveiled what he known as a three-stage blueprint to reopen the financial system from the COVID-19 shutdown, however gave no timeline on when levels would advance. He did, nonetheless, say transferring from extra restrictive practices in Stage 1 to Stage 2 could be a “matter of weeks.”

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Murphy has already eased some restrictions in New Jersey, together with opening parks and golf programs together with the state’s seashores, however didn’t point out when swimming pools can reopen.

On Tuesday, Gov. Murphy introduced that skilled sports activities franchises may return to coaching and gameplay if the leagues enable them to accomplish that. Host Ainsley Earhardt famous on Wednesday that Murphy additionally stated he is in talks with youth sports activities, however no determination has been introduced but.

“For us, as swimmers, we need to be back in the water as soon as possible because we’re missing critical training opportunities,” Zheng stated.

He added that aggressive swimmers can prepare in a pool in a secure and accountable method.

“We need a response from the government as soon as possible because swimmers across the state, they’re devastated,” Zheng stated. “They don’t know when they’re going to be back in the pool, and if the government responds it will give us something to look forward to in the near future.”

Moss added that “We totally understand why these restrictions were put in place for everyone’s health and safety … but Jerry and I and swimmers everywhere we really believe that the signs, the research backs it up, the time is now to get back into the water.”

“There is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas, or water play areas,” the CDC states on its website, noting that “Proper operation and maintenance (including disinfection with chlorine and bromine) of these facilities should inactivate the virus in the water.”

Though the water itself is probably not a way of transmission, those that swim within the pool — particularly if it’s a public one — might be. That’s why group swimming pools in some states is not going to open this summer season.

Zheng stated that for the reason that CDC says coronavirus doesn’t transmit in swimming pools he thinks “we should be back in the water as soon as possible.”

He added that he lately attended a webinar with skilled swimmers and swim coaches throughout the nation and so they offered steering as to how to return to swimming pools whereas adhering to social distancing tips.

“They outlined the safe practice, such as swimmers going in through one door, going through their assigned lanes, doing the workout, getting clothes on and exiting through another door without getting into contact with anyone,” Zheng stated.

The governor’s workplace didn’t instantly reply to Fox News’ request for remark.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New Jersey is among the hardest-hit states with 155,764 coronavirus instances and greater than 11,000 deaths as of Wednesday, in accordance to knowledge compiled by Fox News.

Fox News’ Madeline Farber, Ryan Gados and The Associated Press contributed to this report.