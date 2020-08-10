NJ College Student Facing Serious Disciplinary Action For Having Trump Background On Zoom Call

New Jersey student Robert Dailyda is facing harsh disciplinary action simply for using a photo of President Donald Trump as his background during a Zoom video conference last month.

Dailyda, who is a doctoral student at Stockton University, is being accused by school administrators of violating portions of the student code of conduct because his classmates were “offended” by the image, according to the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.

After Dailyda used the photo of Trump for a July 1 class, he was criticized by his classmates on a private chat. After removing himself from this chat, Dailyda wrote on Facebook:

I have gotten to the point that I have to say something. I love this country. We are a diverse, yet assimilated population from all backgrounds. I believe all must have the same opportunities and I commit to make that a priority. Beyond that, I am done with the leftist agenda of BLM and the white self haters. I have seen it in action in my doctoral classes at Stockton and the general media. I’m not backing down. If we can’t get past this, ok, I’m ready to fight to the death for our country and against those that want to take it down. I believe there are also many like me.

Dailyda was contacted by campus police two days later after they received a report that he had…