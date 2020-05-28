Nissan’s Sunderland factory safe but plant in Barcelona will close | Business

Nissan has confirmed it will not close its Sunderland manufacturing plant, as a substitute shutting a factory in Barcelona because the Japanese carmaker seeks to chop £2.3bn in prices worldwide.

The determination places 2,800 jobs in danger in Spain but eliminated a short-term menace to a lot of the 6,700 jobs at Britain’s greatest automotive plant in Sunderland.

However, the carmaker mentioned it could search to “improve efficiency” on the factory in the north-east of England because it revealed a plan to scale back annual spending by ¥300bn (£2.3bn) worldwide.

“In western Europe we will maintain production of our core models in Sunderland and improve efficiency,” mentioned Makoto Uchida, Nissan’s chief govt, by a translator.

The cost-cutting programme got here because the coronavirus pandemic pushed Nissan to its first annual loss in 11 years. Revenues fell by 14% 12 months on 12 months in the 12 months to 31 March, pushing it to a web lack of ¥671bn (£5.1bn).

The carmaker was pressured to briefly close vegetation world wide, together with Sunderland, because the pandemic hit. Production in Sunderland, which produces the Qashqai and Juke SUVs and the Leaf electrical automotive, is scheduled to restart in early June.

A Nissan spokesman declined to touch upon employment ranges at Sunderland but mentioned that “Europe will remain an important part of Nissan’s global business”, although the Barcelona plant closure would depart the Japanese carmaker with no EU automotive factories.

“The company will be focusing on core models and technologies, which in Europe is our range of crossovers and electrified technologies,” the spokesman mentioned. “Sunderland remains an important part of our plans for the European business. The new Juke was recently launched, and the plant is now preparing for the arrival of the new Qashqai.”

Unite, the commerce union representing British Nissan staff, demanded assurances that the plans for effectivity financial savings at Sunderland didn’t embrace job cuts or modifications to staff’ contracts.

Steve Bush, Unite nationwide officer for automotive, mentioned: “We are seeking clear assurances from Nissan that the cost-cutting measures spoken about will not impact on our members’ jobs, terms and conditions or other benefits at Europe’s most efficient plant, Sunderland.”

Nissan has beforehand warned {that a} no-deal Brexit would jeopardise the “entire business model for Nissan Europe” due to the specter of 10% export duties on nearly all of the plant’s manufacturing.

David Bailey, professor of enterprise economics on the University of Birmingham, mentioned choices for Nissan in the case of a no-deal Brexit may embrace refocusing on the UK market.

The plant may additionally bid to construct automobiles for Renault and even Mitsubishi below their three-way carmaking alliance. The three alliance companions on Wednesday mentioned they’d make use of a “leader-follower” mannequin, with Renault the chief in Europe.

Nissan is in talks over a proposal to construct two fashions for Renault at Sunderland, in accordance with the Financial Times. However, Bailey mentioned the French authorities’s €5bn (£4.5bn) emergency mortgage assure to assist Renault by the pandemic may imply it’s much less more likely to permit manufacturing to maneuver to the UK. The French authorities owns 15% of Renault’s shares.

“It [Sunderland] will still have to compete for investment,” Bailey mentioned. “That will be a brutal competition.”