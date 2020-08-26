Nissan too “conservative” before Suzuka win

Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda scored a very first win on their own and Nissan’s flagship NISMO clothing for 2 years last weekend, marking a significant turn-around from their battles in the opening 2 rounds of the project at Fuji Speedway.

NISMO group employer Yutaka Suzuki confessed that expectations were silenced once again for Suzuka however that embracing a more aggressive method paid dividends.

“From the start of this season we stumbled, and we seemed to be in a bad situation,” Suzuki informedMotorsport com. “Honestly, I thought it would be quite tough again this weekend, I wasn’t expecting much.

“We chose to go for it this weekend in the locations in which we were a little conservative previously, like with the tires and the set-up.

“And after that everything went in a good direction, it felt as if we could fight. Every time we ran things went well and in qualifying we were able to grab a spot on the front row.

“Instead of fearing failure, we concentrated on doing what we could. And I believe that having the ability to race in such a trouble-free method caused great outcomes.”

Quintarelli himself stated he had low expectations for Suzuka after a Fuji race in which he slipped from a motivating 5th on the grid to ninth, which left him “really dissatisfied”.

But he indicated advance made by tire provider Michelin …