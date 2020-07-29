Nissan shares fall 10% after record loss warning – Armenian News

Nissan’s shares have actually plunged by 10% in Tokyo trading after warning that it would see a record yearly loss.

Japan’s second biggest carmaker stated it anticipates a $4.5 bn (₤ 3.5 bn) operating loss this year as the coronavirus prevents its turn-around efforts, BBC News reported.

The even worse- than- anticipated projection came as the business anticipated its sales will be the most affordable in a years.

It’s the current sign of the degree of the damage triggered by the pandemic to the international automobile market.

“The market outlook remains uncertain and we may see a further deterioration in demand due to a possible second wave of the pandemic,” Nissan’s president Makoto Uchida informed financiers.