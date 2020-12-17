From pricing, exterior design, engine capacity to security features, Nissan Almera and Hyundai Elantra are from two different worlds. Why then is the comparison between the two still a hot debate? Buyers have personal preferences just the same way every auto manufacturer has a different tagline. And this is the cause of the debate.

Since the only common thing between the Almera and Elantra is being from the same family- Sedan- comparing the two would be of great help to the buyer. Many buyers are often confused between pricing, brand and design which by large extend should not influence whether to buy the All-New Nissan Almera or Hyundai Elantra.

Nissan Almera vs Hyundai Elantra Exterior & Interior

Nissan Almera

Nissan Almera vs Hyundai Elantra (2020-2021): Which is Better? 3

Visiting Thailand car reviews, you find enough information on the pros and cons of Nissan Almera. But first, the All-New Nissan Almera has a completely new design – sporty design. The agility concept employed in this sedan leaves it with a more spacious interior. The sporty black grille features new LED headlights. Its elevated body is all courtesy of the 16-inch alloy sporty wheels.

Almera is an eco-car with a fuel consumption rate of 20 – 21 km/litre. Placed in the B-segment, this 5-seater sedan is priced at THB 499,000 – 639,000. In all aspects, Almera is well packaged to carry all duties diligently and with assurance.

Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai Elantra

The sturdy looks and fluidic design in Hyundai Elantra attract many. Hyundai has for years been the benchmark when comfort and practicality are questioned. And by a mere look, the New Hyundai Elantra 2020-2021 has raised the bar. It features a more aggressive front with triangular headlamps and Z-shaped front edges that adds extra stance.

If you won’t become attracted by the exterior, the beauty and comfort displayed in the interior will. Elantra is better packed to go through all terrains as opposed to the Almera.

The interior of these sedans are well decorated, and their dashboards feature AC vents, infotainment touchscreen and instrument system to act as your drive assist.

Nissan Almera vs Hyundai Elantra Engine Performance & Safety

Nissan Almera

As an eco-car, Almera is equipped with a 999 cc turbo engine that produces 100 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 152 Nm at 2,400-4,000 rpm. The produced power is transmitted to the front wheel system by Xtronic CVT automatic transmission system.

To ensure this light car is safe, Nissan equipped it with an anti-lock braking system, balance stabilization system, brake-force distribution system and the Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility technology.

Hyundai Elantra

Compared with the Almera, this sedan is powered by a more powerful Nu 2.0 MPi engine that delivers 192Nm at 4000rpm and 152ps at 6200rpm. This engine is connected to a 6-speed automatic transmission system, which pulls the car by the front wheels.

Turning to the safety of the Almera, the front and sides are packed with 6 airbags. It also features an Electronic Stability Control System, Downhill Brake Control, Anti-Lock Brake System and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

Conclusion

Both the Nissan Almera and Hyundai Elantra are good sedans with different approaches and deserve no comparison. While Nissan concentrated on manufacturing an eco-car that’s light and more secure, Hyundai was eager to manufacture a sporty and powerful sedan. Therefore, both sedans are winners in their aspects.