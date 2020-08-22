Nishikori’s U.S. Open hopes fade with second COVID-19 positive By Reuters

©Reuters Wimbledon



(Reuters) – Kei Nishikori’s hopes of dipping into the U.S. Open have actually faded even more after the Japanese previous world number 4 exposed he had actually checked positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

The 30-year-old, a finallist at Flushing Meadows in 2014, withdrew from the Western & Southern Open hardcourt warm-up after his very first positive test recently.

“Just a little update, I just took another COVID test and am still positive. I have very minimal symptoms and am staying in full isolation in Florida,” Nishikori published on social networks late on Friday.

“The next test will be early next week at which time we will update you with more information.”

Nishikori, who has actually been remaining at the IMG Academy in Florida, has actually enjoyed his biggest Grand Slam success at the U.S. Open, reaching the semi-finals in 2016 and 2018 in addition to his loss to Marin Cilic in the 2014 title-decider.

The U.S. Open begins onAug 31 however a string of leading gamers have actually withdrawn over worries of contracting the unique coronavirus, which has actually contaminated more than 5.6 million individuals and eliminated 175,397 in the United States.

Defending champs Rafa Nadal and Bianca Andreescu along with ladies’s world primary Ash Barty are amongst those who have actually chosen not to take a trip to …