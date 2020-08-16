Nishikori tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of U.S. Open By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Wimbledon



(Reuters) – Japan’s Kei Nishikori stated on Sunday he had actually checked positive for COVID-19 while in Florida – simply 2 weeks ahead of the U.S. Open that starts in New York onAug 31.

The 30-year-old previous world number 4 has actually been remaining at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and took out of the upcoming Western & & Southern Open, a warm-up competition for lots of prior to the Grand Slam.

“This morning while still in Florida, I got tested for COVID-19 and tested positive,” Nishikori stated in a declaration. “I will have to pull out of the Cincinnati tournament at this time.

“We were preparing to fly to New York tomorrow however will certainly now remain in Florida.”

Nishikori added that he had ” really little signs” and would enter into self-isolation.

A number of gamers have actually withdrawn from this year’s U.S. Open over worries of contracting the coronavirus that has actually contaminated more than 5.3 million individuals in the United States and eliminated almost 170,000, according to a Reuters tally.

Defending champ Rafa Nadal and females’s world primary Ash Barty are amongst those who declined to take a trip, while ruling females’s champ Bianca Andreescu took out, stating the pandemic had actually jeopardized her capability to reach her greatest level of type.