Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic praises Trump speech that threatened to use military against protesters

Former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic set his Facebook to personal and deleted Twitter after his reward for Donald Trump’s “law and order” speech brought about a combination of uproar and disappointment amongst followers and fellow musicians.

Mr Trump warned on Monday that he would “mobilise all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting” following the demise of George Floyd in police custody.

Novoselic agreed that the president shouldn’t be sending troops into the states, however that his tone was robust and direct.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

“Wow!!! I know many of you can’t stand him, however, Trump knocked it out of the park with this speech,” the musician wrote on Facebook.

Read extra

“I have been watching the images in the media and thinking about how polarised our country is. I mean, even wearing medical masks in public can be seen as a political statement! The violence, (and not the protests) appear as a leftist insurrection.”

“Most Americans want peace in their communities and President Trump spoke to this desire. Never mind the legal details that few understand – Trump said he would stop the violence and this speaks to many.”

While it seems Novoselic set his Facebook profile to personal, the place the message was initially posted, screengrabs have been circulating on Twitter.

Fans have been fast to criticise Novoselic’s take, regardless of him having been a supporter of the peaceable protests and Black Lives Matter.

‘People—go home now and let’s construct our future! There is a variety of work to do. Good night time—had sufficient of this social media outrage generator/echo chamber—a community run by companies and capitalism,” he mentioned on his Twitter web page, which seems to have been deleted.

“Hug your loved ones, be type to your neighbours and all the time keep in mind Black Lives Matter.’

Fellow bass participant Mike Mills of REM merely tweeted: “Oh, Krist, no…”





Nirvana grew to become a world sensation on the head of the grunge scene within the early 1990s however cut up following the suicide of frontman Kurt Cobain in 1994. Drummer Dave Grohl went on to turn into frontman of the Foo Fighters.