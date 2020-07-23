Nioh 2 – PlayStation 4

Price:
$59.99 - $30.51
(as of Jul 23,2020 20:22:45 UTC – Details)
UNLEASH YOUR DARKNESS
Unleash your inner demon to wield the devastating powers of the supernatural yokai
Discover a revamped combat system with new weapons and skills
Journey through the mysterious Dark Realm: the demonic home of the yokai
Play with friends in co op online multiplayer modes for up to three players
Preorder to get these bonus items: redeemable on PlayStation Store: Demon Horde armour set, Sudama Netsuke charm, PS4 theme, and PSN avatar set for PS4