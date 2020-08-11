Nio rebounds from the brink with record sales

Chinese EV startup Nio has rebounded from the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, setting a company record for deliveries and revenue during the second quarter of 2020. Buoyed by a return to strong automotive sales in China, a successful rollout of the updated version of its first electric SUV, and a recent $1 billion investment from local government entities, the startup now appears to be on its most solid footing since late 2018.

Nio, which is backed by Tencent, has found that footing at a pivotal moment. While the pandemic helped put a number of other startups in danger of going out of business around the world — including some seen as potential frontrunners, like Byton — competition has once again heated up in China as the automotive market quickly rebounds there. And with Tesla now the most valuable automaker in the world, there is renewed optimism about the potential of electric vehicle startups to succeed in China before legacy automakers like Volkswagen, General Motors, and Ford start shipping dozens of their own EVs.

Just in time to face some hot competition

Nio currently sells two electric vehicles: the ES6, a smaller SUV that starts at around $52,000, and the revamped version of the ES8, a larger SUV that starts at around $67,000. A third, the EC6 compact SUV, will start…