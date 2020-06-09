Nintendo’s NNID hack was almost twice as big as first reported

Nintendo said 300,000 Nintendo Network ID (NNID) accounts were broken in to as element of a hacking attempt in April, which can be nearly twice as many as initially stated. Nintendo previously said that 160,000 accounts were broken into.

NNIDs were used for the 3DS and Wii U and allowed users of either system to down load content and link their systems to a shared wallet. A fresh account system was useful for the Nintendo Switch, but 3DS and Wii U owners could link their accounts.

Nintendo eradicated the option to log in via NNID

Hackers could have spent money at the My Nintendo store or the Nintendo eShop using virtual funds or money from the linked PayPal account. Additional information such as a user’s nickname, date of birth, and email address could have also been visible.

Nintendo says that accounts might have been broken in to if users had exactly the same password on both their NNID and Nintendo account.

In response to the breach, Nintendo eliminated the possibility for Switch owners to log to their Nintendo account via NNID. The 300,000 accounts that were influenced by the hacking attempts will receive password resets via email from the company; additionally, Nintendo is encouraging all Switch owners to enable two-step verification to secure their accounts.