Nintendo Switch w/ Red & Blue Joy-Con + Animal Crossing (New Horizons) Game Bundle

Description: Nintendo Switch with Red & Blue Joy-Con controllers. Nintendo Switch is Nintendo latest home video game system. In addition to providing single and multiplayer thrills at home, the Nintendo Switch system can be taken on the go so players can enjoy a full home console experience anytime, anywhere. The mobility of a handheld is now added to the power of a home gaming system, with unprecedented new play styles brought to life by the two new Joy-Con controllers. At home the system rests in the Nintendo Switch dock, which lets you play with family and friends on a TV in the comfort of your living room. By simply lifting Nintendo Switch from the dock at any time, the system instantly transitions to handheld mode, and the same great gaming experience that was being enjoyed at home now travels with you. The portability of Nintendo Switch is enhanced by its 6.2-Inch screen, which displays bright, high-definition gameplay at the park, on an airplane, in a car, or at a friend’s apartment. Nintendo Switch comes with two Joy-Con controllers that can each act as a standalone controller with an analog stick, a full complement of face and shoulder buttons, built in motion-sensing technology and HD rumble. They can be inserted into a Joy-Con grip accessory to be used like a traditional Controller, held comfortably in each hand for independent left and right motion controls, or shared between two players for instant multiplayer gaming in front of the TV or out on the go. Sku details

Includes: Includes The Nintendo Switch Console, Dock, Blue Joy Con (L) And Red Joy Con (R), 2 Joy Con Straps, 1 Joy Con Grip, HDMI Cable, AC Adapter, Game: Animal Crossing (New Horizons)

Storage: 32GB

RAM: 4GB LPDDR4

Card Reader: YES

HDMI: YES

WIFI: 802.11ac

Dimensions(inches): 1.4″ x 1.1″ x 4″

Weight: 3.75 Lbs

Includes original Nintendo Switch model hac-001, battery performance ranges from 2.5 – 6.5 hours. For more information, see support.Nintendo.Com/Switch/battery

At home the main unit rests in the Nintendo Switch dock, which connects the system to the TV and lets you play with family and friends in the comfort of your living room.

Lift Nintendo Switch from the dock and instantly transition to handheld mode for on-the-go gaming. By sharing Joy-Con controllers, players can go head-to-head while away from home.

TV Mode supports 5.1 channel surround sound. Through the system’s built-in audio jack, stereo speakers or headphones can be used when playing in handheld or tabletop modes.