Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership 12 Month – Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]

With a Nintendo Switch Online Membership, you’ll get access to online play in compatible games, an ever-growing catalog of classic NES and Super NES titles with newly added online play, cloud backup for your save data in compatible games, extra features for the free Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app, and access to members-only special offers! There are options for both individual and family memberships (up to 8 users). Level up with a Nintendo Switch Online membership!

Save Data Cloud – In addition to the game data regularly saved to your system, you’ll have online backup. This makes it easy to retrieve your game data if you lose your system or start using a new one

Smartphone app – Enhance your online experience with the Nintendo Switch Online app. You can use voice chat with players in compatible games, and access special game-enhancing features for select titles

Special Offers – Get members-only deals – Exclusive offers include products that only those with a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership can purchase